Big Bang Theory Star Shares What She’d Look Like As Wonder Woman

It’s no secret the cast of The Big Bang Theory loves nerdy things, but in a new Instagram pic shared by Mayim Bialik, she actually gets to see herself as one of her nerdy loves.

What an awesome #FanArtFriday to follow yesterday’s #WonderWoman vlog!! I’ve always wanted a lasso of truth 😉 Thanks @mayim.perfection.bialik ! A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

In the pic posted on Friday, one of Mayim’s followers edited a picture of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and put her face over it.

Bialik captioned the pic by saying, “What an awesome #FanArtFriday to follow yesterday’s #WonderWoman vlog!! I’ve always wanted a lasso of truth.”

That “vlog” she mentions, is a reference to a YouTube video she posted the other day featuring her explaining the mythology of Wonder Woman to her male friend who hadn’t seen the movie yet and didn’t know much about the character.

In a description of the video she wrote, “My friend Chad knows nothing about WW and I sat him down to go over the basics.”

The description continues, “Needless to say, he becomes empowered. Check it out and prepare to laugh out loud.”

Just last month, Mayim’s Big Bang Theroy co-star Jim Parsons got married to his longtime partner Todd Spiewak.

Speaking to journalists, Bialik gushed about the ceremony, saying, “It was amazing. It was beautiful and he has released certain photos that I’ve happily reposted.”

She continued, “It was gorgeous. At a Hollywood event to not have anyone have their cellphones out, and it wasn’t like they were confiscated. Everyone just wanted to be there and watch. I’m not a wedding person, I’m not wedding shaming, people can like weddings, but it was just really special.”

