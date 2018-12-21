‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Responds to Fan Over Pregnancy Comments on Photo

Kaley Cuoco shut down a couple social media trolls who asked if she was hiding a baby bump beneath a billowy dress. The Big Bang Theory star quickly set the record straight after sharing a sweet photo with new husband Karl Cook.

The newlywed shared a photo from her European honeymoon of her and Cook leaning in for a kiss on the lips. She captioned the black and white shot, “Love in Lugano.”

Because of the way the 33-year-old was posing, her floral maxi dress appears in a way that made fans think she was hiding a baby bump.

“Are you hiding a baby bump?!?!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

“When’s the baby due???” another asked.

Cuoco screenshotted their comments and called them out on her Instagram Story. “I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this,” she wrote sarcastically. “Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?”

It’s not the first time Cuoco has had to shut down pregnancy rumors. In October, she shared a photo of herself at the InStyle awards when trolls asked if she was expecting.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” she said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

Once again, Cuoco pointed out that the comments most likely would not have been made in real life, so people shouldn’t do it online, either.

“Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’” she said. “It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that.”

“I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up,” she said.

Cuoco and Cook embarked on their wintry honeymoon last week, six months after they tied the knot in June. She took to Instagram to share that the two of them were spending some much needed time together on a romantic trip to Switzerland.

She shared a few stunning images and videos of the Matterhorn on her Instagram Story. “Did I wake up in a dream? I can’ believe we are actually here,” she captioned the post, adding “#kc2honeymoon.”

The actress, who spent the days after her wedding recovering from shoulder surgery, thanked her husband for turning her dream “into a reality.”

Cuoco and Cook, 27, got engaged at the end of 2017 after about a year of dating. They married at the end of June 2018 and since then have shared many moments of their newlywed relationship.