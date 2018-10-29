‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Snaps With Her Dad at World Series Game 3

Kaley Cuoco took her father, Gary Carmine Cuoco, out the ballgame on Friday night, but she definitely did not realize what she was getting into.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Boston Red Sox for World Series Game 3 on Friday night, and the game ended up going to the 18th inning. Cuoco and her father were two of the lucky fans who got the witness the historic game, which ended in a Dodgers victory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ahead of the game, Kaley and Gary posed for a selfie in the stands. They were both decked out in Dodgers gear, and Gary brought his favorite baseball mitt along for the trip.

“First World Series game for pops and me!” Cuoco said. “Thank you for the incredible seats, you know who you are! Go Dodgers !!!!! (Don’t worry guys, he brought his 45-year-old mitt!)”

It’s unclear who the pair’s mystery benefactor was, but the gift turned out to be more special that anyone could have predicted. The game turned out to be the longest in World Series history, and the father-daughter duo stuck around until the very end.

Cuoco even updated fans on their status, posted a photo of Gary anxiously waiting in the stands.

“Longest game in world series history over here!” Cuoco captioned the photo. “Pops still waiting for that fly ball! Go Go Dodgers!”

Aside from this fun night out with her dad, Cuoco has been hard at work filming The Big Bang Theory’s final season. She’s also had to deal with a bit of drama on social media, as well.

Cuoco, who plays Penny on Big Bang, recently faced a wave of pregnancy rumors and had to take to Instagram to dispel the reports.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” Cuoco said. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

She continued, “Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that. I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: WireImage / Steve Granitz