'Big Bang Theory' Alum Kaley Cuoco Jokes She and Husband Karl Cook Are Only Living Together 'for the Quarantine'

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about her life in quarantine with husband Karl Cook. Having finally moved in together in March after four years together and nearly two years of marriage, Cuoco joked that her cohabitation with Cook is on thin ice after the stay-at-home order is lifted during an appearance on Conan Thursday.

"He's out [when quarantine is over]. I don't want to [give] the wrong impression here. This is just for right now," Cuoco joked. Goofs aside, Cuoco said she and her husband have been enjoying their first months living together, despite the less-than-ideal circumstances. She quipped, "I've been living my life as if no one will ever see me again. Just the food and the hanging out. I'm not really doing my hair and makeup and... I'm just kind of living. Like, I feel like I'm never going back to work again."

Cook's skills as a bartender have certainly been keeping him in his wife's good graces. "So, my favorite drink is an old fashioned, but Karl, he has created the 'Karl Fashioned,' which involves scotch. Get into my belly, scotch! It is so delightful," she exclaimed. "And we've had a lot of those."

Cook's farming skills have proved equally impressive. "He's an amazing farmer. He grows all of our food. This is a very interesting fact about my very strange adorable husband. He is an award-winning pumpkin grower," Cuoco revealed. "His first attempt ended up to be about 100 lbs. These are the things that he does. He grows everything and it was funny, when this whole quarantine started, I was like, 'Oh my god, we have to get our produce,' and he was like, 'Babe, we're going to live off the land.' And I'm like, 'How long have you wanted to say that?'"

Although Cuoco and Cook's living arrangements have not been traditional, The Big Bang Theory actress explained it's "worked great" for them. "Everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But they were very shocked we didn't live together. And, it's been great," she said.