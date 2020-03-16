'Big Bang Theory' Alum Kaley Cuoco Moves in With Husband Karl Cook Nearly 2 Years After Wedding

Almost two years after getting married, Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook have officially moved in to their California home together, confirming the big move on Instagram over the weekend. Cuoco shared the news with a selfie of her husband kissing her on the cheek, captioning the photo, "HOME."

After moving in, Cuoco gave her followers a tour of her and Cook's home on her Instagram Story, posting about her husband carrying her over the home's threshold, using the house's blue and gold stove and making some cocktails. The Big Bang Theory star gave her followers a tour of the modern abode as well as an update on her and Cook's plans for the evening.

"New house, rain, movie night, wheat thins, husband cooking, puppy, cocktail," she captioned a photo of a television mounted on a wall above what appears to be an electric fireplace. "This staycation is OKKKK."

Cuoco and Cook married in June 2018 after dating since 2016 and getting engaged in November 2017.

"I'm actually excited. We're totally ready, you know," Cuoco told Us Weekly earlier this month of her and Cook's impending move. "We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it."

"I kind of want to have a little staycation," she continued. "I'm really excited to have the space for – [to settle]. I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years [and] we've never done that."

The duo is now getting their staycation, as it has been encouraged to practice social distancing amid concerns over the coronavirus. On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Cuoco documented the couple's trip to a grocery store, during which she noted that she doesn't think her husband is "concerned enough" about the current situation.

"The produce section is totally full, so why the hell do we need to stock up on other things if the produce section is full?" Cook told her. "It makes no sense."

"I just don’t think you’re concerned enough," she said. "I'm not," Cook replied.

"How?" she asked. "Aren’t you worried about us running out of stuff?"

"Zero percent," her husband replied as Cuoco looked disbelievingly at the camera. "Zero percent worried."

Photo Credit: Getty / Amanda Edwards