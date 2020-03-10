'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Finally Moving in With Husband Karl Cook Nearly 2 Years After Wedding

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is finally moving in with her husband, Karl Cook, almost two years after their wedding. Their decision to live apart for the first years of their marriage made headlines and even sparked rumors of a divorce. That was not true of course, and Cuoco stressed the living arrangement was not permanent.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Cuoco said they will finally move into their first home together after she returns to California when filming The Flight Attendant for HBO Max in New York wraps up.

"We are built, we are so excited," Cuoco, 34, said, reports PEOPLE. "We haven't spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said 'Why don't you stay at the house?' but he's waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there."

"When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house," she continued. "We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together."

Cuoco revealed last year that she and Cook, 28, were not living in the same house, even after tying the knot in July 2018. On Monday, Cuoco said she could not understand why people made such a big deal out of it.

"Everyone was like so crazed that we didn't live together, they couldn't believe," Cuoco said. "I was like 'Why do you care?' Didn't understand it."

Back in August 2019, Cuoco told E! News the two animal lovers have an "unconventional marriage" because they were often in different locations due to their schedules.

"You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us," she said at the time. "If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun."

While on The View in November 2019, Cuoco explained that Cook's horses were "a few hours away" from where she lived and they were now building their dream house.

"We're actually building our house together right now," she said on the show. "We just haven’t been under the same roof. But, by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue."

The Flight Attendant is Cuoco's first major acting project after The Big Bang Theory ended last year. The series is based on Chris Bohjalian's novel and will be available exclusively on WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming platform. She also voices the title character in DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images