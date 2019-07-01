‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Gets Embarrassing Surprise From Husband Karl Cook on 1st Anniversary

Kaley Cuoco’s husband, Karl Cook, found the perfect way to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. He posted a series of embarrassing photos and a video featuring the Big Bang Theory star on his Instagram page. It was the complete opposite of the heartwarming post Cuoco shared.

Cook’s post included a video of Cuoco, 33, struggling with an eyelash mishap. Then, Cook, 28, shared a photo of Cuoco laughing with something stuck between her teeth. Another photo showed Cuoco and their dog yawning at each other. The last photo was a picture of Cuoco sleeping.

“Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember [heart-eyes emojis] I love you [Cuoco],” Cook wrote in the caption.

Cuoco went in a different direction with her tribute. She did exactly what Cook said everyone else does by posting a gallery of photos from their wedding day.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! [Cook] I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go,” Cuoco wrote.

Cuoco’s post got some excited comments from her Big Bang Theory co-star.

“Happy Anniversary!!!” Melissa Rauch wrote, along with three double-heart emojis.

“I loved your wedding, and I love you both,” Wil Wheaton wrote. “Happy anniversary!”

“Happy Anniversary!!!” Kate Micucci added, with two balloon emojis. Lauren Lapkus also wished them a happy anniversary, adding a heart emoji.

Cuoco has shared plenty of uncomfortable and embarrassing moments on her own Instagram page in the past. Just last week, she shared videos on her Instagram Story showing herself getting Gua Sha, a Chinese scraping technique believed to improve circulation.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” Cuoco wrote in the caption for the clip. “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

She also showed herself getting cupping therapy, which some say helps lower pain and improve blood flow. Cuoco was having the technique used to help her legs.

“My legs hurt all the time. ALL THE TIME,” Cuoco wrote in the caption.

After taking the alternative medicine techniques, Cuoco told fans she was “absolutely wrecked.”

“I don’t even know how to function right now,” the actress said in the clip. “I got my a— handed to me [at the gym], and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of.”

Cuoco began dating Cook in 2016, following her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Cook is an equestrian and the son of billionaire Scott Cook. The couple married on June 30, 2018.

Cuoco recently wrapped 12 seasons on The Big Bang Theory as Penny. In the end, Penny and her husband Leonard (Johnny Galecki) revealed they are expecting their first baby.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images