‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Finally Changes Her Confusing Instagram Name

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco finally changed her Instagram account name to one fans are more likely to recognize.

Cuoco previously used @normancook as her handle, referencing her dog Norman. The “Cook” part was a reference to now-husband Karl Cook’s last name. Now, Cuoco’s Instagram handle is “@kaleycuoco.”

Although Cuoco changed her Instagram handle name, she hasn’t put a stop to her love of four-legged animals. On Wednesday, she shared a new photo of Norman to inspire her fans to adopt pets.

“My main man!! Norman, love of my life for always… This guy has saved me in more ways than I can explain,” Cuoco wrote with the hashtag, “adopt, don’t shop.”

On Thursday, Cuoco also used her Instagram page to tease this week’s episode of The Big Bang Theory. She shared two brief clips of her and the rest of the cast eating on set.

“If you ever wanted to know what happens during our ‘dinner’ scenes, here are two videos that show the before and after,” Cuoco wrote. “I always forgo lunch if I know we are shooting an eating scene like this one lol when you watch TONIGHT’s all new [The Big Bang Theory] episode, you will know I was quite satisfied. Notice our crew cleaning up the props and throwing things away. The cast is moving on with their day. The scene is done. I’m wrapped. Time to go home.”

She later added, “(FYI that food had been eaten, touched and worked with all day. We save all food and give away all uneaten leftovers at the end of shoot days).”

In this week’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, “The Consummation Deviation,” Sheldon (Jim Parsons) makes an attempt to bond with Amy’s father (Teller) while Howard (Simon Helberg) fascinates Mr. Fowler with magic tricks. So, Sheldon is stuck getting close to Mrs. Fowler (Kathy Bates).

Cuoco’s previous Instagram name was a reflection of her shared love of animals with her husband, Cook, a professional equestrian. In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Cuoco joked about wanting to get a tattoo of Norman.

“I’m going to put a tattoo of him on me,” she jokingly said. “That’s how much I love him. He’s everything.”

Animals also played a major role at their wedding in June. Her miniature pony Smooshy even walked down the aisle with a sign reading “Here comes the bride.”

Cuoco also recently used her Instagram to complain about trolls speculating she is pregnant. She is not, but that has not stopped people from asking her if she is.

“Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that,” Cuoco said in an Instagram video last month. “I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up.”

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/CBS