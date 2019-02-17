‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Adopts Rescue Dog on Valentine’s Day

Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco and new husband Karl Cook have another member of the family to love, adopting an adorable new puppy on Valentine’s Day.

The actress shared photos of herself and Cook cuddled up to the little gray puppy, whom they’ve decided to name Blueberry, on social media Friday.

“The best Valentines Day (sic) presents, are the ones you rescue,” she captioned the gallery, adding a heart emoji. “Welcome home, Blueberry!”

It’s clear that the pup and his new rescue mom are getting along great, with Cook sharing a number of photos of the noted animal loved cuddled up with the pup in their bed and on the couch.

“Well it’s official, I have been replaced and discarded,” he cheekily captioned the photos. “I thought getting a puppy on Valentine’s Day would be a solid move. Turns out now I must remind my wife of my first name [crying emoji].”

Cook’s followers were quick to reassure him that he had nothing to worry about when it came to the new puppy love.

“She loves you as much as she loves the puppy,” one fan responded. “Cutie pie Blueberry.”

Another teased, “You know she loves you more when you get her animals!!!”

Others weren’t so sure Cook would have the same spot in his own bed after Blueberry made his way in there. “Wait till he grows bigger then you will be fighting for space in bed…” a follower joked. “Certainly is a cute puppy though!”

Cook probably has nothing to worry about, as the couple has been gushing over their love for one another on social media since they first started dating at the end of 2016. The duo got engaged a year later and tied the knot at the end of June.

“This trip has been beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Cuoco wrote on social media as the couple honeymooned in the mountains.. “[Karl Cook] said ‘let me plan the honeymoon’! I should have known this wouldn’t be a normal adventure in any sense of the word! You are constantly wowing me and always a step ahead .. thank you my love for helping us make memories we will never forget .. and teaching me that truffles are NOT mushrooms. (But they kinda are) [laughing emoji].”

Congratulations to the couple on their new family member!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco