‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Takes Playful Jab at Kaley Cuoco’s Latest Instagram Video

The Big Bang Theory may be off the air, but its stars are still having fun online together. Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter on the sitcom, left a playful internet comment on an Instagram video posted by co-star Kaley Cuoco, who played his neighbor-turned-girlfriend-turned-wife. The video is part of Cuoco’s “Cup of Cuoco” series, and spoke about her new show, The Flight Attendant, where she also works as a producer. This inspired her to take the time and appreciate all the hard work that gets put in by those who work behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:03am PST

“Someday I’ll make it through an entire one of these. I swear,” Galecki wrote in the comments of the five-and-a-half-minute clip, which were caught by The Sun. The actor also added an “XO” to possibly remind everyone that he’s just having fun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time the two former co-stars, who also dated in real life for a spell, have had fun with each other on the photo-sharing platform. Back in August, while Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, were fending off some untrue rumors of their breakup. To address the situation, she posted an intimate photo of her and Cook, and of course, Galecki commented: “No one will believe this,” along with the hashtag “#solame.”

The Big Bang Theory first premiered on CBS in the fall of 2007 and just concluded its 12-season run back in May 2019. In the wake of the series finale, the cast admitted to taking a few mementos home from the set. Cuoco, it turns out, took the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em robots that were prominently displayed in the living room shared by Galecki’s Leonard and Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper.

“It’s something that I love so much and I’ve looked at it for 12 years,” Cuoco said about the keepsake during TCAs. “It’s always in my eye line from where I sit in the living room set, so I’m glad I’m going to put it in my own living room so I’ll see it forever.”

Since the show has ended, the cast has been keeping busy, with Galecki returning to the role of David in the Roseanne revival/spinoff, The Conners. Though it’s unclear if the character of David will be seen on The Conners in the future given he and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) broke up during his last appearance.