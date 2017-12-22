‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Alice Amter Supports Matt Damon’s Comments

Big Bang Theory actress Alice Amter recently jumped to Matt Damon‘s defense, saying that she thinks he’s been treated unfairly over comments he made about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“I love Matt Damon. Leave Matt alone,“ Amter (who plays Mrs. Koothrappali, Raj’s mother, on Big Bang Theory) said while speaking with a TMZ cameraman outside of a restaurant in Hollywood, California.

Next, she’s told that women are petitioning to have his cameo removed from the upcoming film Ocean’s 8, to which she responds, “I’m sorry, he didn’t sexually harass anyone, correct?“ The cameraman tells her, “No, he did not.“ She smiles and replies, “So that’s all that matters isn’t it?“

“I don’t think Matt Damon should lose any job. And, I think, as much as, you know, this exists, and is systemic and stuff, I think there’s an awful lot of people jumping on a big bandwagon here,“ the actress added.

“And I think it’s time to step back, and take a breathe, and, you know, really think about those that were harassed, [it’s] all well and good that you’ve come forward,“ Amter also said. “All those that have done harassing, [its] all well and good that we know about it. But those that are just commenting… isn’t this a country of free speech?“

Over the last week, Damon has come under fire for various comments he made about the ongoing string of sexual harassment allegations happening in Hollywood right now.

In a new interview, the Downsizing actor was quoted as saying, “We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole sh–load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.“

He then added, “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.“