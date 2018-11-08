‘Big Bang Theory’ Actor Johnny Galecki Suffers Hand Injury

Johnny Galecki is sporting a cast on his latest Instagram after an injury.

The Big Bang Theory star took to the social media platform five days ago to share a photo of his hand in a brace from what looks like a injured wrist, adding a joke about getting into a fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Not the worst day but could have been better. Thanks to those at Cedar-Sinai Medical,” Galecki wrote on the caption of the photo, adding the #youshouldseetheotherguy.

Fans of the actor took to the comments section upon his announcement, expressing their sympathy for his injury. The cause of the actor’s brace was not revealed.

“[Oh my God] Johnny, how did you do this!??” one user wondered.

“What did you [do] or who did you punch,” another Instagram user wrote, taking Galecki’s joke seriously.

“Oh man I broke my hand the same way. Wish I had gotten the surgery to set the bone. My hand didn’t mend well with just a cast,” another user commented, relating to the actor’s condition.

Luckily, the injury does not seem to have slowed the Big Bang Theory actor down, as he recently announced his next gig following the end of the hit CBS comedy series.

Galecki signs on to co-executive produce new series Bait & Tackle, a new multi-camera series from creator/Producer Linda Figueiredo. The new show is set to follow three adult siblings who are forced to take over the family business after their father retires.

Whether Galecki would also star on the series, or a possible premiere date, has not been announced. Galecki, however, will be free to take on new regular roles when Big Bang ends in spring 2019.

Aside from his role as Leonard Hofstadter on the CBS series, Galecki recently reprised his role on Roseanne spinoff series, The Conners. The return of David Healy left many fans of the ABC comedy series wishing that the actor would return to the series for good after the end of Big Bang.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” Chuck Lorre Productions and WBTV said in a statement after the CBS sitcom’s cancellation news broke. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.