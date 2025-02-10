Bianca Censori Denies Posting Cry for Help Amid Kanye West’s Social Media Rant

No, Bianca Censori did not post a message of “concern” for husband Kanye West after the rapper’s slew of offensive messages posted to X (formerly Twitter).

The post, which was shared from a verified account on Feb. 9, two days after the Grammy winner declared he had “dominion over” his wife, read, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.”

The post continued, “Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Soon after the post, which is still live, was published, a representative for Censori, 30, told The Hollywood Reporter that the account is in fact fake and “does not belong to Ye’s wife.” Her rep added, “We have reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned.”

West’s post about having “dominion” over his wife came on Friday, Feb. 7 amid an antisemitic rant that celebrated Hitler. West, 47, claimed that Censori’s stunt at the 2025 Grammys, in which the architect removed her coat to reveal a completely sheer dress, was ultimately his decision.

“This ain’t no woke as feminist s—. She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a– broke bitches,” West wrote in all caps via X. “People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”

“She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a– woke pawns,” West continued. “I have no respect or empathy for anyone living ‘cause no one living can f— with me, but I do love some people and I give them favor.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

On Monday, Feb. 10, West’s X account was deactivated, although it’s not clear if West deleted the account or if it was removed. West’s account was slapped with a “potentially sensitive content” warning message prior to the deactivation, with Elon Musk responding to a user who complained about the pornography West posted amid his rant, “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.”

West later wrote, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”