Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles' Home Robbed, $1 Million in Cash and Jewelry Stolen

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, became the victim of a burglary last week after thieves stole more than $1 million worth of cash and jewelry from her Los Angeles home. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, July 5 while the fashion designer was not home.

The burglary was discovered by someone working for Knowles, who came by the Los Angeles-area estate only to find that a vault containing over $1 million in cash and jewelry was missing, according to TMZ. As of now, details regarding how the intruders managed to enter the property and flee the scene with the safe remain unclear. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that "officers responded to burglary investigation and did take a burglary report for an incident [that happened on] July 5th." Further information is not available at this time, and no suspects have been publicly named. TMZ reports that an investigation into the crime is ongoing and police are currently looking for video surveillance and talking to neighbors.

Unfortunately for Knowles, the July 5 burglary marks just the latest incident at her home. In April, a man was arrested after a foot chase for allegedly throwing rocks at her mailbox. Law enforcement told TMZ at the time that officers were called to Knowles' home over a report of a man standing outside of the home throwing rocks. When units arrived at the scene, including a helicopter, the man fled on foot. Following a "short foot pursuit," the man was arrested. Officers said the suspect "was behaving erratically" and was placed on a 5150 psych hold. Knowles' mailbox sustained minor damage from the incident, but she declined to press charges or file a police report.

Police are not unfamiliar with paying the homes of A-list celebrities visits. Just last month, the New York Post reported that officers paid a visit to Chris Rock's New York City apartment after the comedian called 911 to report a man on his fire escape. The man "didn't attempt to gain entry" into Rock's apartment," but Rock said the trespasser appeared to have a camera. The suspect fled by the time officers arrived. Prior to that incident, Lady Gaga's security called police after a man showed up at the singer's Los Angeles property. The man was not arrested and did not face any charges. Other incidents have occurred at the homes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.