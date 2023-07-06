Beyoncé Cancels Upcoming Stop on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé fans hoping to see the Queen Bee perform in the Steel City will be out of luck. The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, has been forced to cancel her Aug. 3 Renaissance World Tour concert in Pittsburgh "due to production logistics and scheduling issues," the venue confirmed Wednesday.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues," Acrisure Stadium tweeted on July 5. "Unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

At this time, Beyoncé has not commented on the cancellation, but Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the city was "fully prepared" to welcome the singer. According to Gainey, who said he is "deeply disappointed" by the news, Pittsburgh is even prepared to honor Beyoncé "with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments." Gainey added in a statement Wednesday, "we are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancelation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show."

At this time, it doesn't seem the concert will be moved to another date. The Pittsburgh show has already been removed from Beyoncé's tour website, which now shows the singer performing in Boston on Aug. 1 before heading to Washington D.C. for two shows on Aug. 5 and 6.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour began in Stockholm on May 10, and after concluding the European leg of the tour in Warsaw, the singer is set to kick off the North American leg of the tour in Toronto on Saturday. The tour will take Beyoncé to Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Tampa, and more before wrapping n Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1. The Kansas City concert was initially scheduled for Sept. 18, but GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced Wednesday it was pushed back to October "due to production logistics and scheduling issues." The Seattle show at Lumen Field originally scheduled for Sept. 13 has also been pushed to Sept. 14 due to similar issues.

Despite the issues currently impacting some of the U.S. shows, the Renaissance Tour has already been a massive success for Beyoncé. According g to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the singer grossed $154.4 million and sold 1 million tickets across 21 European shows. Figures for the North American leg haven't been released.