Beyonce Is Winter Glam Chic With Stunning Ivy Park Photoshoot

Beyonce is making it icy hot this winter with her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration dropping Friday, Feb. 19. The label's highly-anticipated Icy Park capsule collection is sure to sell out quickly after it debuts to the public at 4 p.m. ET, but the Grammy-winner made sure to tease some of the looks coming our way in a stunning photoshoot shared to the brand's Instagram. Rocking everything from a must-have metallic convertible puffer coat to athleisure co-ords and even a bucket hat, the "Drunk in Love" singer, 39, has fans prepared to spend their savings on the trendy new line. Keep scrolling to see which of Bey's looks is your favorite and don't miss the Icy Park drop Friday.

Latex Chic View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICY PARK 🧊 (@weareivypark) Posing in a latex, caramel-colored bodysuit with matching pants, jacket and thigh-high boots, Beyonce looked every bit the diva in one of the outfits available in the Icy Park drop Friday. "I want all the heat!" one follower commented about the fit, as another joked, "Come through (Pr)Icy Queen collecting all of our money!" prevnext

Puffer Realness View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICY PARK 🧊 (@weareivypark) Beyonce also teased a limited edition convertible puffer jacket that will drop Friday, sporting the bronze coat in a number of lengths during the photoshoot. "STOP IM POOR!" one person commented as she continued to post photos of the line, as another declared the artist and designer officially "the baddest." prevnext

Bucket Hat Stylin' View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICY PARK 🧊 (@weareivypark) The "Love on Top" singer next took on the bucket hat trend, sporting a brown hat with "IVY" printed all over it that matched her coordinated jacket and tennis skirt. Showing some leg with a high slit in the skirt, Beyonce added some interest to the bottom half of her outfit with white combat boots. prevnext

Barbie Girl View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICY PARK 🧊 (@weareivypark) Shaking up the color palette with a pop of hot pink, Beyonce rocked a sporty chic "IVY" printed co-ord featuring the signature Adidas tri-striple with matching stiletto booties and dramatic glasses dripping in jewels. One follower coined the singer "the Black Barbie," as another gushed she was "such a cutie in pink." A separate user added of the collection, "This just keeps getting better and better." prevnext

Ice Queen View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICY PARK 🧊 (@weareivypark) Going all-white for the Icy collaboration, Beyonce posed in a white bodysuit and a pant/bootie coordinating pair. Draping herself in a white puffer jacket, mittens and furry hat, Beyonce looked ready to hit the runways of the arctic in this chic outfit. "IM POOR BUT TAKE MY MONEY ANYWAY!" joked one follower, as another commented, "Anybody else here can’t breathe?! Because the Queen is on our necks." prevnext

Scarf Stunning View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICY PARK 🧊 (@weareivypark) Looking to rock your love for Beyonce around your neck? You're in luck as the songstress posed in an oversized scarf printed boldly with the brand name. Pairing the bold accessory with a simple chic white outfit, Bey's followers immediately fell in love with the winter gear. "Don’t make me buy this towel," one person joked of the scarf's size, as another quipped, "Add to cart." prevnext