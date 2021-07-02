Kim Kardashian Responds to Claims She Broke Vatican Dress Code in Cutout Dress

✖

Kim Kardashian is getting ahead of any criticism for the outfit she chose to wear during a private tour of the Vatican in Rome this week, telling fans on Instagram that her ensemble didn't break any of the site's strict dress codes. The reality star had worn a white off-the-shoulder lace dress with cutouts on her stomach for her tour, covering up with a black leather jacket once inside.

"We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums," Kardashian captioned a series of photos of herself and friends on the tour. "It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit. (Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The KKW Beauty founder visited the Vatican with several friends including Kate Moss and the model's 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack. The Sistine Chapel's dress code states that visitors should wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts and that low cut or sleeveless clothing, shorts, miniskirts and hats are not allowed. Kardashian has now been in Rome for several days and has made a number of fashion statements in the Italian city including during a visit to the Trevi Fountain, where she wore a tortoiseshell Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a matching clutch, sunglasses and strappy heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

Stateside, Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, will be part of another fashion moment when it supplies Team USA with undergarments, loungewear and pajamas for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics "Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," Kardashian wrote on Instagram to announce the news, referencing Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner. "As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

"When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle," she continued. "I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM."