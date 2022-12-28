'Love & Hip Hop' Star Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Photoshoot

Another Love& Hip Hop alum is about to be a mother. Juliette "Juju" Castaneda made announced the news in a series of stunning maternity shots on Instagram. Juju has since deleted all other posts, only including shots from her pregnancy shoot. "God's Greatest Gift," she captioned her first post announcing her new bundle of joy on Dec. 26. The video featured her in Chanel earrings, pearls around her neck, a hat, sunglasses, and a white and silver sparkling dress and matching jacket as she caressed her belly. In a subsequent post, she captioned a series of photos in the same ensemble, "My Biggest Blessing." in a separate post donning a jacket, skirt, and a brasier top exposing her belly, she captioned the series of photos, "Bendecida," a Spanish word that means blessed.

Juju was a main cast member on Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York. She joined the previous season as a friend to the show and confidante to many cast members, mainly Yandy Smith. Her first season chronicled her relationship with rapper Cam'ron, and her desire to start a family after they'd been together for a decade. They split in 2017, with both detailing their split in interviews and on social media.

He claims social media impacted their relationship in a negative way, which she agreed with. "Basically, it was just kind of mutual. For me it just wasn't fun anymore. I met JuJu in 2002. She was my friend before we started being serious. That was my homegirl and everything was fun," he said, per The Jasmine Brand. She later alleged they split because of social media and other reasons in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

After their split, she had a relationship with Safaree, before he was engaged to Erica Mena. She later appeared on Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York and on season one of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.