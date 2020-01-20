Beyonce’s Unearthed Reaction Called ‘Awkward’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pitch Voiceover Work to ‘Lion King’ Director Jon Favreau

Beyoncé may be an outspoken fan of Meghan Markle, but even Queen Bey looked to be feeling a bit uncomfortable in recently-unearthed footage of Prince Harry pitching his wife’s voiceover skills to director Jon Favreau at the London Lion King premiere in July 2019. In footage that’s gotten new life online after the Royals announced they would be taking a step back from their royal duties and spending some of their time in North America, Harry can be heard pitching the Suits actress’ skills to Favreau.

“Next time anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available,” Harry can be heard saying after greeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“That’s really why we’re here, to pitch,” Markle then jokes, as her husband chimes in, “Anything like that. Just not Scar. That’s a no to Scar.”

During the whole conversation, the “Formation” artist can be seen covering her face before looking away, seemingly uncomfortable. Twitter was quick to weigh in on the exchange.

On Sunday, Harry made his first public speech since the major announcement about his future in the royal family, telling supporters of Sentebale in London, “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” he continued. “What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding,” Harry continued. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this knowing it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Photo credit: Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images