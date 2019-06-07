Beyonce’s Publicist Asks Fans to Stop ‘Spewing Hate’ After Viral NBA Side-Eye Moment

Beyoncé’s ever-loyal fanbase, better known as the Beyhive, was put in its place on Friday by the singer’s publicist after stinging a little too quickly this week.

Beyoncé made headlines Thursday after she was caught giving the wife of the Golden State Warriors owner some serious side-eye when she leaned over her to talk to Jay-Z during Wednesday night’s NBA Finals game.

In a brief clip, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were seen smiling and waving when Nicole Curran, who is married to Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, leaned over to talk to Jay-Z. Beyoncé’s smile faded away as the camera cut back to the game, with the clip going viral. Curran was soon on the receiving end of the wrath of Beyoncé fans, which is where the songstress’ publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, stepped in.

“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago,” she wrote alongside a photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z from the tour. “It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep bu that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

Curran, who said she has received death threats over the incident and has deleted her Instagram account, also addressed Beyoncé’s fanbase on Thursday, assuring them she meant no harm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 6, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

“Listen Beehive,” she commented on a photo, according to The Shade Room. “I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling to kill myself?????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

Curran also posted a photo of herself in which she appears to be fixing Beyoncé’s hair.

“We should all help and support each other,” she captioned the photo.

She told ESPN about the hate she’s received since Wednesday’s game, which the Toronto Raptors won 123-109 to put them at a 2-1 lead ahead of the Warriors in the championship series.

She said she didn’t even realize her chat with the rapper was an issue until she checked social media, where she said she’d been getting death threats “all night.”

“There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this,” she told the outlet. “I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.”

Curran said that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had been guests of hers and the Warriors three or four times in the past without incident.