Beyonce Accused of Cheating With LeBron James by Source Close to Athlete’s Mother

The rapper ex-boyfriend of LeBron James‘ mother is claiming that James had an affair with Beyoncé. Rapper Da Real Lambo took to Instagram to suggest that Beyonce is James’ “mistress” and that she cheated on Jay-Z with James.

In an Instagram post, Lambo wrote that he will be exposing the rumor in a book he’s allegedly writing.

He wrote, “#godspeed MY BOOK WILL BE GIVING THE WORLD THE TRUTH ABOUT WHY @beyonce WASN’T INVITED TO @kingjames WEDDING, AND ALSO WHY #savannajames Wasn’t invited to @beyonce wedding, THE MISTRESS WILL BE EXPOSED IN MY BOOK, MAYBE ITS A CUZING OF #jayz or @beyonce, U HAVE TO READ MY BOOK TO KNOW.”

Neither James nor Beyonce have responded to the unconfirmed allegations.

James and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors earlier this month in the NBA Finals, losing four games straight. It was James’ eighth appearance in the Finals.

Before the Warriors defeated the Cavs, both teams’ star players, James and Stephen Curry, separately said that their teams would not visit the White House after the series was over.

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway,” James told reporters earlier this month, via the Washington Post. “So it won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

The decision not to attend came after President Donald Trump disinvited the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, which Trump said was because the players “disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem.”

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently headlined at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April, putting on a choreographed show for the iconic festival’s concertgoers. She reunited with two members of her former girl group, Destiny’s Child. She, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams took the stage to sing their classics: “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

It was Beyonce’s first performance since she gave brith to her and Jay-Z’s twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June of 2010. Knowles and Jay-Z married in 2008 after dating for six years. They share Rumi and Sir Carter, 11 months, as well as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 7.

James is married to his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson. The two tied the knot in 2013 and have three children together: LeBron James Jr., 18, Bryce Maximus James, 13, and Zhuri James, 4.

