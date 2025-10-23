‘Bewitched’ Star Addresses Speculation She Got a Facelift

Bewitched star Erin Murphy is shutting down speculation that she’s gone under the knife as the former child star’s youthful appearance continues to shock fans 53 years after the beloved sitcom came to an end.

Murphy, who played Tabitha Stephens on the Elizabeth Montgomery-led series, took to Instagram Monday to share a bare-faced selfie while clearing the air about her appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup,” Murphy wrote in the caption. “Not sure why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I’ve had a facelift; but I haven’t. I suppose it’s a backhanded compliment that you think I look good ‘for my age’”

She continued with a look back at some of the life events that have made themselves a permanent part of her appearance.

“This is me at 61,” Murphy wrote. “I’ve got a scar on my forehead from when my head hit the pavement a couple years ago in a dog walking accident. I’ve got a scar under my chin from when it hit the kitchen floor when I was a little girl. I have smile lines around my eyes, since I laugh more than I cry. I’ve got some freckles and a little tan, since I love the sunshine.”

She concluded with a message to her followers, urging them, “Before you sit down at the computer and write something negative, about someone you’ve never met, why don’t you think about something nice you can say, or don’t say anything at all. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful day. That’s where I’ll be.”

Dick York (1928 – 1992) as Darrin Stephens, George Tobias (1901 – 1980) as Abner Kravitz, Sandra Gould (1916 – 1999) as Gladys Kravitz, Elizabeth Montgomery (1933 – 1995) as Samantha Stephens and Erin or Diane Murphy as Tabitha Stephens in the television series ‘Bewitched’, circa 1966. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Murphy received plenty of encouragement in the comment section, with one person writing, “You look absolutely amazing, no worries here! Stay the course.” Another encouraged her, “You are absolutely beautiful, don’t change a thing,” as a third noted, “You look great! Don’t worry about what people think just be yourself, I’m 84 and it’s what I think that matters.”

A longtime Bewitched fan added, “You were cute while I watched you on Bewitched. You’ve grown into a beautiful woman. 61 looks good on you.”