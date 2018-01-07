Betty White Says the Secret to Long Life Is Vodka and Hot Dogs

Golden Girls actress Betty White turns 96 this month, and in a recent interview with Parade she gave away the secret to how she’s stayed healthy for so long: vodka and hot dogs.

“Probably in that order,” White told the magazine.

White, who started her acting career back in the 1940s, also gave tips on how to live a happy life and how to keep a long career in Hollywood.

“Accentuate the positive, not the negative,” White said. “It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

“Learn your lines and come in prepared,” White said. “Don’t think you can wing it, because you can’t. We’re in show business, which is fun, but take your business seriously, because it is a serious business.”

She said her birthday wish, which she’ll make when she celebrates on Jan. 17, is to finally meet Robert Redford. White said Redford is her celebrity crush and she’s tried to meet him for years, but for some reason it never works out.

White most recently starred in a pair of episodes of the Freeform comedy Young & Hungry last year. She said she doesn’t plan on leaving the acting world anytime soon.

“I just love to work, so I’ll keep working until they stop asking,” White said.