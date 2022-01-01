Betty White’s Sexy Banter With Jason Momoa Goes Viral Following ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Death

Actress Betty White passed away on Friday, and many fan-favorite moments from her career are going viral on social media – including this clip of her flirting with Jason Momoa. White and Momoa appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show together in 2014, just after Momoa had been on the cover of Men’s Health U.K. When they flashed the photo on screen, White let out an apparently involuntary gasp of “oh.”

The crowd laughed so hard that the conversation needed to take a pause, and O’Brien asked White if she was OK. She chuckled as she responded: “I’m getting better.” A moment later in the same interview, Momoa made a crass sexual joke that seemed to get another rise out of White. In response, he reached over and took her hand for a moment. Fans are cracking up at this casual moment all over again this weekend as they mourn White.

“She was such a brilliant, funny, wonderful entertainer. She will be missed,” one person commented. Another added: “Ithink Betty White speaks for us all,” while a third wrote: “Betty is a true icon, bless her. She always makes me laugh no matter what she’s doing.”

White was 99 years old and was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when she passed away on Friday morning. Sources in law enforcement familiar with the situation said that White passed away at her home, but her exact cause of death has not been revealed.

White was born in 1922 and began her entertainment career in earnest in 1939. At the time, that meant working in radio while trying to break into the burgeoning TV and movie industry. Some of her earliest breakout roles were on the TV shows Blondie, The Great Gildersleeve and This Is Your FBI in the 1940s. She was offered her own radio show called The Betty White Show, and she continued to co-host talk radio programs in Los Angeles in the early 1950s.

These days, it would be extremely difficult to sum up White’s career in a handful of titles she is “best known for,” especially since she means something different to each generation. White has changed with the times and rolled with the punches in a way that not many entertainers have managed to achieve. She was also famous for her ability to laugh at herself, and her willingness to turn conventions on their heads as long as it was in service of the work.

White had no children and did not remarry after her husband’s passing in 1981. She is survived by legions of fans and admirers paying tribute to her any way they can this weekend.