Bette Midler Opens up About Plastic Surgery on Her Face

Bette Midler has opened up about her cosmetic surgery. As she accepted the distinguished collaborator award at the CDGA Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, the 77-year-old actress revealed that she had "some tailoring" done to her face. "Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler said in her speech, according to Page Six. "I've been at it for close to 60 years…and I do look fabulous, I know," she teased as the audience cheered. "I've had some tailoring done on my face." Plastic surgery has been a subject of discussion for the Hocus Pocus star in the past. Even though the Hocus Pocus star has never publicly confirmed that she has undergone any plastic surgery, in an interview with Extra in 2008, she expressed an interest in having it done. She asked, "Doesn't everybody consider it? When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."

Midler says the other factor is that she is "really good about my regime. I am really disciplined. I don't keep strange hours, and I don't drink a lot, and I don't smoke." In the mid-60s, Midler moved from Hawaii to New York City, where she began her career. After forming a close friendship with Barry Manilow, Midler released her first album, The Divine Miss M, which he produced in 1972. The singer has continued to achieve success over the past five decades, releasing more albums, touring, and award-winning performances in addition to those already released. However, Midler said that she planned on scaling back her Hollywood endeavors to enjoy some downtime, even though she is grateful for her career that started in her early 20s.

"My time on the stage is basically up," the entertainer told Parade in February 2021. "I'm 75. I don't have the impulse to prove myself anymore. I feel like 'I did that.' And I've done a lot. I've earned my rest. Am I going to make an announcement? No. I'm just going to fade away." During her time away from the stage, Midler, a mother to daughter Sophie von Haselberg with her husband, Martin von Haselberg, also wrote the children's book The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable during her free time. Prior to the release of Hocus Pocus 2, the Golden Globe-winning actress had discovered a new passion for Pilates, dancing, and walking, which led her to learn that she loved being active. "The main thing is you have to move," Midler said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in October 2022. "Dancing is one of my favorite ways to move. You can do it anywhere. You don't need to leave the house. Just put on your favorite music. Dancing really breaks a sweat, plus it's fun."