Bette Midler Mocks New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Ahead of Oscars

Singer Bette Midler mocked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged with two counts of soliciting sex in a Florida prostitution sting on Twitter Friday, making sure to reference his relationship with President Donald Trump.

The legendary performer shared a link to the New York Times report on Kraft’s charges. “Hahahahahagarrgghh!! Too cheap to have a private!?! All #Trump’s pals must be ingesting TONS of testosterone,” Midler wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Midler also retweeted a Trump critic who wrote, “BREAKING: President Trump tells reporters that he’s “surprised” to see Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution. You know what I’m ‘surprised’ about? Why a serial alleged sex predator like Trump, who admitted to sex assault, is President of the United States of America.”

Hahahahahagarrgghh!! Too cheap to have a private!?! All #Trump’s pals must be ingesting TONS of testosterone! Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged in Prostitution Sting via @NYTimes //t.co/1Yhk5z6UDJ — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 22, 2019

“Well said,” Midler added.

After news broke of Kraft’s charges, Trump gave a brief response to reporters at the White House.

“Surprised to see it. He has denied it,” the president said, adding the news was “very sad.”

On Friday morning, police in Jupiter, Florida announced Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution after authorities completed a months-long investigation of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police said they also have video of Kraft inside the spa receiving alleged sex acts. Kraft denied any wrongdoing through a spokesperson.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” the statement read.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the NFL said in its own statement.

Midler, who is an Oscar short of an EGOT, has become known for her filter-free tweets about Trump since the president was sworn in. Her tweets have also gotten her into hot water, including a moment in October when she referenced Yoko Ono’s 1972 quote “Woman is the N– of the world.”

“The too brief investigation of allegations against [Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh] infuriated me,” Midler worte in an apology. “Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

Midler will perform “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns during the Oscars Sunday night on ABC. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images