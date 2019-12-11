Bette Midler Calls out Justin Timberlake for Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright, Asks for Janet Jackson Apology

Bette Midler is the latest star to comment on Justin Timberlake‘s recent personal drama, but she’s taking things a step further and asking Timberlake to issue one more apology. On Monday, Midler tweeted her thoughts on the situation, writing, “#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson‘s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet.”

Midler was referencing the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, during which Timberlake and Jackson were performing together when Timberlake grabbed Jackson’s costume in what was supposedly a bid to reveal her red lace bra but instead exposed her breast. The incident led to a sharp decline in Jackson’s career, which affected her for years, but Timberlake never saw as much as a slap on the wrist.

In November, Timberlake was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a reported drunken night out in New Orleans, and he shared an apology on social media on Dec. 4 where he mentioned his wife, Jessica Biel.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” the singer continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

A source told PEOPLE that Biel “is standing by” Timberlake amid the drama and that she is focused on her family, which includes her and Timberlake’s 4-year-old son, Silas.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source said. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

