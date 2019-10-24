Bette Midler Fires off Controversial Rand Paul Tweet Just as ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ News Hits

Reports of a Hocus Pocus sequel being in the works at Disney+ Wednesday evening did not stop Bette Midler from her steady stream of political tweets. Just as fans of the 1993 cult classic started to freak out amid the news, the star took to Twitter to share a quip about Sen. Rand Paul.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops,” Midler wrote. “Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the s— out of Rand Paul.”

On ABC News’ Powerhouse Politics podcast, Paul defended President Donald Trump’s idea that the U.S. has the right to wind down on “endless wars,” including U.S. involvement in Syria — something Kurdish were so unhappy with that they threw potatoes at American troops as they withdrew from the country.

Paul said the Kurds should be more grateful for the resources the U.S. troops provided them. “We saved the Kurds from being beheaded and massacred by ISIS,” Paul said Wednesday. “They were about to win with our armament, with our Air Force, and they should be thanking us and throwing rose petals. And so, no, I’m offended by them throwing refuse at our troops. And it shows them to be ingrates.”

Midler’s crack that she is “grateful for the neighbor who beat the s— out of” Paul refers to a 2017 incident that left Paul with six broken ribs, three of which split in half, by the hand of his neighbor over lawn care disagreements. The neighbor, Rene Boucher, was eventually charged with assaulting a member of Congress, to which he pleaded guilty.

Midler appears to be paying the Hocus Pocus 2 news no mind, as she continued to share her views on political matters Wednesday evening.

The sequel is apparently on its way to Disney+ after years of rumors and remarks from the cast and crew of the original film, according to a report from Collider, which claims the sequel is “moving forward” with a writer already attached.

The original leading trio (Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) is not yet attached to the project, but Disney executives are reportedly hoping they will come aboard. It’s unknown if they would be the central force of the film or if they’d play supporting roles to a new group of witches.

At press time, no release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has been set.