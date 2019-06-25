Beth Chapman’s Fans Are Sending Support After Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Hospital Update

Beth Chapman may be in the hospital in a medically induced coma, but her family is making sure her appearance is up to her standards. On Monday, husband Duane “Dog” Chapman shared a photo of Beth’s manicured nails, which struck a chord with fans.

Shortly after the photo was posted on Dog’s Twitter account, fans sent an outpouring of love her way. Twitter users sent prayers and well wishes for the reality star as she continues to fight for her life following a “choking” event, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

“Nails full of bling and her heart is full of bling! Bless you Beth!” one fan tweeted.

“Prayers!!! Been a fan for 14 years…… Hang in there brotha…,” another wrote.

“Praying for Beth, and you & the whole family. She will pull through this!! Much love to you all,” a third Twitter user wrote.

“Lol…I bet she has [someone checking] in on her shoes too…lol,” another tweet read.

Dog’s update comes amid reports that Beth is “touch and go,” according to The Blast. A source claiming to be directly connected to Beth and Dog said Beth was rushed to Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii after a “choking incident” left her unable to “catch her breath.” She was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma to allow her body to recover from the trauma, The Blast reported.

Per the outlet, Beth had a ventilation tube inserted to assist with her breathing. The tube has since been removed, The Blast stated, as her family wants her as “comfortable as possible” while they pray for her recovery.

The whole Chapman family is said to be with Beth in the hospital.

Dog confirmed her condition on Saturday, asking fans to “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you we love you.”

In a statement issued after the fact, he said he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” They also sent “sincere thank to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. Last year, after she’d been cleared, doctors discovered that her cancer returned and she had to undergo an emergency procedure to remove a tumor in her throat.

While speaking at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother’s Day, Beth revealed that she was not planning to undergo chemotherapy. Instead, she said, she placed her faith in God.

Amid her health struggles, her family has been showing support on social media with tributes to the reality star.