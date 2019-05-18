Beth Chapman Cancer Battle Update: What She Said at Source Church in Bradenton, Florida

Beth Chapman’s battle with throat cancer rages on, and she told fans at the Source Church in Bradenton Florida that it is the “ultimate test of faith.”

Chapman has already beaten cancer once before, making it that much sadder when it reared its head again late last year. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star has been fighting for her life again since November, and this month she spoke at the Source Church about how her spirituality has factored into it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” she said in the service, which was live-streamed online. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Chapman even said that she has chosen to stop getting chemotherapy treatments, resigning herself to whatever fate has in store for her.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Chapman’s exact treatment plan is unclear. Back in January, her lawyer, Andrew R. Brettler, told Us Weekly that she was starting a round of chemotherapy. The treatment can be devastating, so many patients avoid it where they can and turn down multiple rounds.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month,” Brettler said at the time. “The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her. The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know.”

Chapman previously documented her medical struggles in a TV documentary titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. The special aired on the A&E Network in 2017, ending with Chapman’s triumph. This time around, she has kept more to herself throughout treatment, but she is expected to take part in the family’s new reality series this fall.



Dog’s Most Wanted premieres in October on WGN.