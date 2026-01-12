Best Female Actor Winner’s Partner Missed Golden Globes to Go to a Reptile Expo

Rose Byrne’s longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, wasn’t there to cheer her on as she took home the Golden Globe Award Sunday for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — but he had a great excuse for his absence.

As the Australian actress took home the win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at Sunday’s ceremony, she thanked Cannavale, “who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon, and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey.”

“So thank you, baby!” she added.

Byrne had previously revealed on The Tonight Show last week that Cannavale would not be accompanying her to this year’s Golden Globes, despite her nomination, as he would be spending the day in “deep Jersey” picking up the bearded dragon for their two kids — Rocco, 9 and Rafael, 8.

“And this expo is the place where everyone goes, and it’s the place to go, and it was on the same day,” Byrne explained. “And it would just be such a parent fail, so we’re doing it. I’m on board for the dragon, it’s going to be great.” She added of Cannavale, “He’s doing God’s work.”

Following her win Sunday night, Byrne updated Extra on her family’s bearded dragon situation, revealing that he was “really cute” and that his integration into their house was “going well” already.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend the 2026 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Describing the lizard as “adorable,” the Platonic star noted that her family hadn’t worked out a name for its newest member just yet.

Praising Cannavale again for skipping the Golden Globes to pick up the bearded dragon with their kids, Byrne joked, “Bobby is doing God’s work! This is easy!”

The actress told the outlet that she did get to have a “quick FaceTime” with Cannavale after taking home the award, and that he was “super cute” with his reaction. “He was crying, and he was adorable, and I wish he was here,” she said, “but my brother’s here, so.”



