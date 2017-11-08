All the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The spookiest time of the year has come and gone, and images of what celebrities wore to celebrate the night are beginning to roll in. Whether attending lavish parties packed full with other celebs or enjoying the holiday by trick-or-treating with their family, the stars took a night to escape from reality by donning costumes that only A-listers could pull off.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017.
Legends of the Past
Halloween is the perfect time to channel spirits of the past, and that’s just what a few celebs did this year.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend transformed into iconic samba singer and dancer Carmen Miranda and American comedian and writer Goucho Marx.
All in the Family
Some celebs took a more family-centered approach to their costumes this year.
Tom Brady and Gisele Brundchen dressed as millennial favorite avocado toast.
Mike Fisher caught Carrie Underwood all over again when they dressed as a hunter and a deer.
Neil Patrick Harris channeled his American Horror Story: Freak Show character for this year’s Halloween family costume.
Big Screen to Real Life
Characters from the big screen came to life this Halloween when some stars took on the look of some of their favorite characters.
Lebron James was almost unrecognizable as Pennywise the Clown.
And Lady Gaga wowed in her Tim Burton inspired costume of Edward Scissorhands.
Gaga wasn’t the only star who channeled a Tim Burton character. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan went as Sally and Jack Skellington from The Night Before Christmas.
TV Characters Come to Life
It’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in Hollywood chose to dress as some of the biggest names on the small screen.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson channeled HBO hit Game of Thrones, dressing as the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams opted to go for Stranger Things‘ Dustin and Eleven.