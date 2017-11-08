All the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The spookiest time of the year has come and gone, and images of what celebrities wore to celebrate the night are beginning to roll in. Whether attending lavish parties packed full with other celebs or enjoying the holiday by trick-or-treating with their family, the stars took a night to escape from reality by donning costumes that only A-listers could pull off.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017.

Legends of the Past

Halloween is the perfect time to channel spirits of the past, and that’s just what a few celebs did this year.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend transformed into iconic samba singer and dancer Carmen Miranda and American comedian and writer Goucho Marx.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

All in the Family

Some celebs took a more family-centered approach to their costumes this year.

Tom Brady and Gisele Brundchen dressed as millennial favorite avocado toast.

I just can’t resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween ???? Não consigo resistir a um abacate! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Mike Fisher caught Carrie Underwood all over again when they dressed as a hunter and a deer.

The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” ?? @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Neil Patrick Harris channeled his American Horror Story: Freak Show character for this year’s Halloween family costume.

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Big Screen to Real Life

Characters from the big screen came to life this Halloween when some stars took on the look of some of their favorite characters.

Lebron James was almost unrecognizable as Pennywise the Clown.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks ?? A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

And Lady Gaga wowed in her Tim Burton inspired costume of Edward Scissorhands.

#halloweencostume #halloween Would you like a hair cut! A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

Gaga wasn’t the only star who channeled a Tim Burton character. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan went as Sally and Jack Skellington from The Night Before Christmas.

When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone ? A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

TV Characters Come to Life

It’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in Hollywood chose to dress as some of the biggest names on the small screen.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson channeled HBO hit Game of Thrones, dressing as the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

?Game Of Thrones ? thank you for everything @styledbyhrush @andrewfitzsimons @bryanhearns @missjilljacobs !! Happy Halloween ? ?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams opted to go for Stranger Things‘ Dustin and Eleven.