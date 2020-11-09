Norm Crosby, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 93

✖

Norm Crosby, beloved comedian who was a master of malaprops, has died at the age of 93. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crosby's wife confirmed that the legendary Borscht Belt comedian died of heart failure. In addition to his wife, Crosby is survived by two sons and two grandchildren.

Crosby's immeasurable contribution to comedy was his brilliant use of malapropisms: words and phrases that sound correct but are actually wrong. After kickstarting his career in the 1950's, Crosby went on to appear on a number of variety shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show. He would later appear on late night shows like Late Night With Conan O’Brien and It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. He also had small roles on scripted series, including Roseanne, L.A. Law, The Love Boat, and The Larry Sanders Show. In recent years, while he did fewer Hollywood projects, Crosby did have roles in two Adam Sandler films: Grown Ups 2, and 8 Crazy Nights.

Comic great Norm Crosby, King of the Malapropism, or as he would have said, MARSHMALLOW PRISON, used to be on TV all the time. So many happy MAMORIES. I will fondly DISMEMBER him. RIP Norm Crosby pic.twitter.com/ElhYPfq28q — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) November 8, 2020

Following the news of his passing, many of Crosby's peers and proteges have come out to mourn and memorialize him. "Nice guy. RIP Norm Crosby," tweeted actor Michael McKean. "Oh my sweet, hysterically funny friend...amazing husband and father and all around great guy. Malaprop On!!!" actress Joely Fisher added.

Comedian and former SNL star Norm Macdonald wrote a hilarious memorial to Crosby, tweeting, "I like to remember Norm Crosby back at the pinochle of his career, before he got old and came down with a touch of gregarious reluctance. His primary position subscribed the wrong stuff and he ended up on the sturgeon's table where he peacefully aspired." He also included a hashtag that read "RITNORMCROSBY," which is another malaprop.

Rest in peace Norm Crosby. I wish I could deliver the urology at your funeral. pic.twitter.com/UOVvdiEQ4p — Joe Dator (@JoeDator) November 8, 2020

In response to Macdonald's post, former Full House star Bob Saget, shared the tweet and added a sweet comment. "Sweet Norm Crosby would’ve loved this eulogy, Norm," he wrote. "The perfect syntax and malaprops for this funny man who put me on his TV show for my first TV appearance."