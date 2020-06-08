Ben Affleck's Secret, Private Instagram Account Uncovered

It appears as if Ben Affleck has a super private Instagram account. If you're wondering if it has a blue check next to it, it doesn't. On top of that, the account has very low numbers with only three followers, 14 following and 35 posts. Since the account was first exposed, the profile picture went from being a photo that included Affleck, to now nothing.

According to the Vulture, In The Know reporter Kelsey Weekman is the one who first discovered the account. As she dissected the profile, she found that both Affleck's ex-wife Jenner Garner, and current girlfriend Ana de Armas both follow the account, giving even more credibility to it being Affleck himself. This isn't the first time fans have questioned whether Affleck was trying to fly under the radar or not when it comes to social media. During the last year, Affleck has opened up about his battle with alcoholism and the emotional struggle he deals with knowing how he and Garner's marriage ended, and during this time he was asked by Diane Sawyer if he was currently on any dating apps, and he said no. However, some fans felt otherwise.

While revealing so much, Affleck admitted to suffering from depression. "I get depressed. I take antidepressants. They are very helpful for me. I've taken them since I was 26 years old various different kinds and I switch and try this or that," he said regarding the various prescriptions he's tried. "Often times they won't tell you about some awful side effects and you come back and say, 'Why am I 60 pounds heavier?' And they are like, 'Oh you gained a little weight,'" he added.

Over the years, the Argo actor has also struggled with alcohol. He admitted that his drinking problems were some of the reason that lead to his divorce from the 13 Going On 30 actress and said he didn't want to get a divorce. "I didn't want to get a divorce, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children," he explained. "It upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing." Affleck added, "I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking of course, created more marital problems."