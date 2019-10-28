Ben Affleck Revealed to Be Dating Musician Katie Cherry Amid Alleged Relapse

Ben Affleck reportedly has a new woman in his life: musican Katie Cherry. The two were spotted together at the actor’s now-infamous Halloween party outing where we appeared to be intoxicated while leaving. Us Weekly reports that the pair met on Raya, described as a “private dating app,” a few months back. Daily Mail also spotted the pair grabbing coffee at a Starbucks hours before the 47-year-old’s relapse.

“They’re very into each other,” the outlet’s first source claims.

However, the magazine had a second source that downplayed the seriousness of the new fling. “Nothing that serious at this time,” is how they described Affleck and Cherry’s relationship.

A JustJared source also weighed in on the pair’s relationship, further shedding doubt on the seriousness of it all.

“Ben has dated over the past year but this is nothing that serious at this time,” the JustJared source said. “[The relapse] was a stumble, and he is working to get back on track.”

Affleck’s private life has been under high scrutiny ever since TMZ published footage of the Justice League and Triple Frontier star stumbling and nearly falling over after leaving La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, which was the site of the Unicef Masquerade event. The nature of Affleck’s behavior made it clear to onlookers that he was intoxicated in some way.

The relapse surprised many of his fans and friends. He had just posted a charity-driven Instagram post about his recovery mere hours beforehand. In the post, he had used headlines about his return to the daying scene to encouraged fans to donate to The Midnight Mission.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” he wrote. “@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. [raya], you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate.”

While some celebrities would dodge the press after such a public fumble, the Argo filmmaker decided to he open about the incident. He was approached by paparazzi on Sunday after visiting ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and he owned up to the mistake

“Well, you know, it happens,” Affleck told The Daily Mail on Sunday. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

