Married Ben Affleck Blasted For Reportedly Wanting to Wed Married Girlfriend

Ben Affleck made his public debut with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus six months ago, and rumors are surfacing that the pair is already hearing wedding bells.

According to Life & Style, the duo is discussing marriage, with an insider claiming that the two “can’t bear to be apart and spend every free moment they have together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As it stands, both Affleck and Shookus are currently married to other people — Affleck to Jennifer Garner and Shookus to Late Night With Seth Meyers producer Kevin Miller. Affleck and Garner share three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5, while Shookus and Miller have a four-year-old daughter together.

A source said both Affleck and Shookus are finalizing their divorces, noting that while Garner filed for divorce from Affleck nine months ago, “it hasn’t been a straightforward procedure.”

“They are getting close to finalizing things,” an insider said. “Once their divorces are both out of the way, Ben plans to walk down the aisle with Lindsay.”

As for the sparkling ring Shookus has been recently wearing on her right hand, the insider speculated that it’s a gift from the actor.

“He’s fallen hard,” the insider said. “It’s no surprise that they’re now taking their relationship to the next level.”

A source said Affleck is ready for the major commitment, with the pair discussing exchanging vows in “a low-key beach ceremony.”

“He’s a huge romantic at heart and isn’t one to wait around when it comes to getting married,” the insider said. “Ben is the happiest he’s ever been. He knows Lindsay is ‘the one,’ and the feeling is mutual.”

The rumored report has earned Affleck some backlash, with Facebook users calling the actor “stupid” and “a pig.”

Still, Affleck wasn’t without support.

“Good for him,” one person wrote. “Everyone deserves to move on and be happy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jackson Lee