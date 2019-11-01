Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted Together Days After His Relapse

After Ben Affleck reportedly had a relapse in his sobriety on Saturday evening at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, he traveled to what was reportedly his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house the next morning. On Thursday, the former spouses were seen together on Halloween when they dropped their 7-year-old son Samuel off at school, with both Affleck and Garner smiling in the photos.

Affleck wore a gray peacoat over a blue sweater and gray T-shirt along with jeans and sneakers, while Garner was in a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, blue Nike sneakers and a blue baseball cap.

Affleck and Garner are often seen together attending events with their children, who also include daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10. The pair married in 2005 and announced their separation in 2015, filing for divorce two years later.

On Saturday, Affleck had attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, and a video from TMZ showed the actor having difficulty walking and nearly falling while making his way to his waiting car after the bash. Affleck was with musician Katie Cherry, who he reportedly began dating a few months ago after meeting through the exclusive dating app Raya.

On Sunday, the Jusice League star visited what is reportedly Garner’s home where he told TMZ that he did slip up, but won’t let the evening negatively impact his progress.

“It happens, it’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he said.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck “never said he wouldn’t slip up.”

“Sobriety is difficult for anyone struggling with addiction,” they said. “Ben has been honest about his recovery and takes it day by day.”

The 47-year-old has been to rehab multiple times, first attempting sobriety in the ’90s and seeking treatment in 2001, 2017 and 2018.

“Being an alcoholic, it’s part of my life, it’s something that I deal with,” he said on the Today show in March. “It doesn’t have to subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you have to work at.”

Shortly before Saturday’s party, Affleck poked fun at reports surrounding his dating life and addressed his recovery on social media.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote before praising the work of the Midnight Mission. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. [The Midnight Mission] is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. [Raya], you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate.”

