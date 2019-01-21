Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for Family Event

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are now officially divorced, the two are committed to co-parenting their three children and did just that when they came together to attend church as a family on Sunday, Jan. 20 in Los Angeles.

Both actors appeared casual for the outing in coordinating looks, with Affleck wearing a denim button down under a navy cardigan along with khaki pants and Garner in a navy and white striped top, navy skirt and heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos of the pair on Sunday can be seen here.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 before announcing their separation in 2015 and making their divorce official in the fall of 2018. They share three children — daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 6, with the couple now sharing legal custody of their kids.

“Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn’t affect their kids,” a source told Entertainment Tonight when the split was being finalized. “They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It’s been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.”

Affleck and Garner have reunited multiple times since their official split, including over the Thanksgiving holiday when they spent time with their children in Montana.

“Jen, Ben and the kids were in Montana for Thanksgiving,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This was long planned. They always celebrate big holidays together as a family.”

A friend of the duo added, “The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked.”

In December 2018, Affleck and Garner sold the Pacific Palisades home they shared during their marriage, with the buyers later revealed to be Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

TMZ reports that the Maroon 5 frontman paid $32 million for the 3-building compound at the end of 2018 in a private sale, as it never officially hit the market. The home sits on a hill in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades and overlooks Sullivan Canyon.

The compound is 16,000 square feet and includes a pool with an open-air cabana and basketball court, while a second structure houses a gym, art studio and more, with lush greenery offering welcome privacy. The guesthouse Affleck previously occupied after his initial separation from Garner features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an entertainment lounge and a screening room, while the single level main residence is nearly 8,800 square feet and includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff