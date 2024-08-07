Ben Affleck Blasted for 'Rude' Interview by ABC Anchor Sarah Ferguson

Ben Affleck is known to not have the most inviting facial expression. But according to one journalist, he's not even a good interview. While speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald, the decorated anchor listed Ben Affleck as her worst interview, noting that he "is quite high up on the list." She added: "He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions." The actor is infamous for not smiling in pictures on the red carpet, at Hollywood events, or in photographs captured by paparazzi.

He addressed his blanket expression in the Season 4 premiere of Peacock's Hart to Heart with comedian Kevin Hart. "I'm also a little bit shy," he explained. "I also don't like a lot of attention. That's why people see me and they're like, 'Why's this dude always mad?' Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I'm like, 'Okay, here we go.'"

He said people are often taken aback by his mannerisms. "By the way, I also might be somebody who … I do find myself, I'll be sitting at home and [my family will be] like, 'What's wrong?'" he said. "'Nothing. Nothing's wrong.'" When Hart chimed in saying Affleck has a "resting bitch face," Affleck clarified, "I have resting hard face."

Affleck has been the subject of much tabloid fodder since May 2024 as news began swirling that his two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez is over. The two have yet to formally file for divorce, nor comment on the matter. But it's been widely reported that Affleck moved out of their shared marital mansion and into a new $20 million estate in Brentwood, California. Their $60 mansion purchased together has officially been placed for sale after they quietly tried and failed to sell it. Lifestyle differences if reportedly the cause of their split as Lopez is fine with her Hollywood persona while he prefers a more lowkey life.