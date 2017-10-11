Ben Affleck Apologizes for Groping Hilarie Burton on ‘TRL’

After Hilarie Burton recounted being sexually assaulted by Ben Affleck in 2003 when the actress was hosting MTV’s TRL, Affleck has apologized to Burton on Twitter.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, Burton recalled the incident when a fan tweeted that Affleck should have “kept quiet” after the actor wrote in a statement that he was “saddened and angry” about the sexual assault allegations that have been leveled at Harvey Weinstein.

Up Next: Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on ‘TRL’

A Twitter user wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

I didn’t forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

“I didn’t forget,” Burton replied.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the fan wrote back. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton responded.

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Hours before Burton’s tweets, Affleck had released a statement on Twitter condemning Weinstein’s actions.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” the statement read. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.”

“This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others,” he added.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Frazier / Shutterstock