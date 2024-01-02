Beloved Radio Legend Cary Nosler Has Died

Cary Nosler, the beloved health and fitness guru who was affectionately known as "Captain Carrot," has died. Nosler passed away in Thailand, where he was staying with his son Gavin, on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the age of 79, his children announced on Facebook. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Cary Allan Nosler. He died suddenly but peacefully on a Sunday afternoon, December 17th, in Thailand. He was staying with his son Gavin and his family on the island of Koh Chang," the statement read. "Cary led an extraordinary life, positively influencing countless numbers of people through education and entertainment. He was a devoted father and a loving grandfather. Words cannot express how much he will be missed."

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Cary Allan Nosler. He died suddenly but peacefully... Posted by Cary "Captain Carrot" Nosler Health Fitness Guru on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Born in Sacramento, California in May 1944, per NDTMusic.edu.vn, Nosler dedicated over 40 years of his life to promoting fitness and wellness through his radio show. After graduating from El Camino Fundamental High School, he went on to study psychology at California State University, Sacramento. He would go on to promote through his career in radio, which began with an underground radio show called "The Fantasy Machine" on KJML. He went on to serve as one of the original deejays at KZAP, during which he earned the nickname "Captain Carrot" for his insights into nutrition, exercise, and overall health.

Amid news of his passing, many have paid tribute to Nosler, with one person writing on Facebook, "I loved listening to Captain Carrot in the 70's and 80's. He was a huge influence on so, so many of us, and absolutely instrumental in encouraging me to learn about nutrition and create a healthy lifestyle." Somebody else shared that Nosler "was an early influence in my wellness journey.RIP Captain Carrot," with another person adding, "he is an icon that will never be forgotten; he made the world a better place. If anyone could live forever, I thought for sure it would be Captain Carrot. My love and sympathy to you all."

Nosler is survived by his three sons, Reese, Gavin, and Aaron; his former wife Laura; his daughter-in-law Jutamas; and his three grandchildren, Taylor, Lily, and Noah.