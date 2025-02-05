Beloved Radio Host Dies After Surgery: Tom Kraeutler Was 65

Tom Kraeutler, the renowned host of The Money Pit radio show and accomplished home improvement expert, passed away on February 2 following surgical complications, according to Radioink. He was 65.

For more than 26 years, Kraeutler shared his expertise across 462 radio stations nationwide, transforming complex home maintenance challenges into manageable weekend projects. His influence extended far beyond traditional broadcasting, creating one of the industry’s most-listened-to-home improvement podcasts and establishing MoneyPit.com as an essential resource for DIY enthusiasts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His co-host of over two decades, Leslie Segrete, offered a moving tribute to their relationship that transcended professional boundaries. “When my kids were born, Tom was there in the hospital. When my husband died, he held my hand and got me back to work,” she shared via Talkers. “He was way more than just a friend and coworker. He was family.”

Kraeutler’s expertise was built on a foundation of hands-on experience, having conducted more than 6,000 home inspections throughout his career. According to Talkers, his authority in the field led to regular appearances on major networks, including Fox News Channel, CNN, MSNBC, The History Channel, HGTV, and DIY Network. His insights were frequently sought by publications such as House Beautiful, Smart Money, and Reader’s Digest.

Beyond broadcasting, Kraeutler served as the inaugural chair of New Jersey’s first regulatory authority for licensing home inspectors, demonstrating his commitment to consumer protection and industry standards. His dedication to public service extended to leadership roles in Scouting America, where he chaired the National Marketing Support Committee and contributed to multiple National and World Scout Jamborees.

His literary contributions include co-authoring My Home My Money Pit: Your Guide to Every Home Improvement Adventure with Segrete, and his final work, Home Maintenance for Dummies, was published by Wiley in 2024. These publications cemented his reputation as a trusted voice in home improvement education, combining practical knowledge with accessible advice for homeowners of all skill levels.

The program, which reaches major markets including Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Boston, will continue with Segrete at the helm while Squeaky Door Productions, the show’s production company, explores succession options. Under Kraeutler’s guidance, the show became a weekend staple, helping listeners tackle everything from minor repairs to major renovations with confidence and expertise. Kraeutler is survived by his wife Susan and their children Thomas, Sara, and Trevor.