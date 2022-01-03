‘Home Improvement’ Star Richard Karn Reveals Unexpected New Business Venture

Home Improvement star Richard Karn is well-known for his acting career and is now revealing an unexpected new business venture that he’s taking on. Over on his Twitter page, Karn announced that he’s releasing a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with Superfandom. Among the NFT’s that will be available is one titled “I Don’t Think So Tim.”

In a description of the NFT, Superfandom writes, “Call Richard and hear his most precious stories from the set of Home Improvement. You can have a friend join you for the call. The call will last for at least 30 minutes, and will take place in early 2022, at a time of mutual consent.” Another one is named “Family Feud,” and Superfandom says of it, “The holder of this NFT (and their friends) will play Family Feud with Richard, over Zoom. This will happen once a year, twice in total (2022 and 2023). Each Zoom call will be at least 30 minutes long.” These are just two examples, but Karn’s partnership with Superfandom will produce a total of five NFTs.

https://twitter.com/TheRichardKarn/status/1477688388308267009?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Karn is most recognizable from his time on Home Improvement, starring alongside Tim Allen, and earlier this year has reunited with his old co-star for a brand new DIY completion series. The new reality competition series is titled Assembly Required, and followed a group of DIY builders going head-to-head in a series of challenges. Eventually, a winner is crowned and they able to call themselves a champion do-it-yourselfer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the show and hosting it with Karn, Allen said, “I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what Tool Time really was, where I add more power to it, I break something, he’d be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit.” He added, “This [show] is improv for 12 hours a day and I’m out of my mind. It’s just like Al Borland and Tim Taylor.”

In addition to Allen and Karn, Assembly Required will also feature DIY YouTuber April Wilkerson. She’ll serve as the “resident expert” and “go-to source on the ‘how and why’ of each build, breaking down the complexities and giving the audience a bird’s eye view of what our challengers are up against.” Assembly Required Season 1 is available to stream on the History Channel for subscribers.