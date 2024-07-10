Beloved KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sam Rubin's cause of death has been confirmed almost two months after the beloved KTLA journalist died unexpectedly. The longtime entertainment reporter for the KTLA Morning News passed away on May 10 at the age of 64 due to ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ischemic heart disease relates to heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, according to the American Heart. Association, while atherosclerotic coronary artery disease involves plaque buildup in artery walls. Both conditions come with the risk of a heart attack.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)

Following the 30-year KTLA veteran's passing, station anchor Frank Buckley confirmed his death on-air with an emotional tribute during the afternoon broadcast. "The Sam that you saw on the air is the Sam that was off the air," a tearful Buckley said during the live show. "To all of us he shared his mornings with on television, and to those he worked with behind the scenes at KTLA, we will not forget him."

The station soon released a statement on social media, writing, "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades." The statement continued, "His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

Rubin's son, Colby Rubin, would appear on KTLA just days later to honor his "hero" father. "Hi Dad," Colby began his tribute, which had him fighting back tears. "I wrote this under the desk in the cubicle you used to catch me sleeping, only you weren't there to wake me up this time. Dad, I can't believe you are gone."

Colby recalled impactful moments with his father from throughout his life, including being picked up from school and taken to Disneyland. "You won't be at my wedding," he continued, "I can't believe you're gone. I love you so much." Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and four children.