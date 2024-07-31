Voice actress Yuka Ozaki has announced her recent marriage. Known for her role as Serval in the popular "Kemono Friends" anime franchise, Ozaki shared the news with her fans through a social media post on July 29.

The 31-year-old star, whose smooth vocals have brought life to numerous popular characters, showed her gratitude and excitement in a tweet, translated via Anime News Network. "To everyone who always supports me and to all the people who have helped me," Ozaki began, "I apologize for the personal matter today, but I would like to announce I, Yuka Ozaki, have married someone I have been dating for some time."

Ozaki's announcement, while personal, struck a chord with her followers. She continued, "We have decided to walk together in life and hope to continue supporting each other and build a happy family. I will continue to work hard to meet everyone's expectations, so I ask for your continued guidance and support."

The news was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and colleagues. Within hours, Ozaki's post garnered thousands of congratulatory messages, with fellow voice actors joining in on the celebration. Notably, Ayasa Itō, Ozaki's co-star in the BanG Dream! franchise, chimed in with an enthusiastic "Yuka!!! Congratulations!!!" accompanied by cheerful flower emojis.

While Ozaki has kept details about her partner private, her openness about this significant life event has only endeared her further to her admirers. The actress, known for her versatility and dedication to her craft, has lent her voice to an impressive array of characters beyond the beloved Serval. Her portfolio includes notable roles such as Asuka Toyama in BanG Dream!, Kohane Htoya in Anima Yell!, and Sora Iwakitaira in Rinkai!, among others.

Born on May 15, 1993, in Tokyo, Ozaki has impressed audiences with her talent since her debut. Standing at four feet eleven inches, the actress has always been more than just her roles. Her hobbies include film appreciation and mountaineering. Fans have also come to adore her for her culinary skills, particularly her talent for whipping up delectable sweets.