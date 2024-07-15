Beloved Actress Dies of Lung Cancer: Aparna Vastarey Was 57

The actress made her acting debut in director Puttanna Kanagal's 'Masanada Hoovu' in 1984 and later became the first presenter for AIR FM Rainbow.

Aparna Vastarey, a popular face in Kannada television who worked as an actress, television presenter, and radio jockey, has died. Vastarey passed away at her Banashankari residence in Bengaluru in India's southern Karnataka state on the night of Thursday, July 11 following a two-year battle with lung cancer, her hubsnad, Nagaraj Vasthare, confirmed, according to News 18. She was 57.

Hailing from Chikkamagaluru, Vastarey had a celebrated decades-long entertainment career, which began in 1984 when she made her debut in director Puttanna Kanagal's final film, Masanada Hoovu, starring Jayanthi, Ambareesh, and Chaudhary, per the Times of India. She went on to appear in films like Sangrama, Nammoora Raja, Sahasa Veera, Mathru Vathsalya, Olavina Asare, Inspector Vikram, Ondaagi Balu, and Doctor Krishna, among many others, before she transitioned to TV presenter on DD Chandana. She quickly became a prominent figure in the industry, even setting a record in 1998 when she hosted an eight-hour Diwali special broadcast. She continued to work as a TV presenter until 2000.

Outside of her career as an actress and TV presenter, Vastarey also worked in radio broadcasting, joining All India Radio in 1993. It was there that she became the first presenter for AIR FM Rainbow, according to the Hindustan Times. Her distinctive voice and presentation skills eventually led to KSRTC recording her voice for the announcements of passenger-boarding and deboarding for the Bengaluru Metro.

Vastarey is also well-remembered for her work on shows including Moodala Mane and Mukta, as well as starring as Varalakshmi on the sketch comedy series Majaa Talkies since 2015. She also participated in the debut season of the Kannada reality series Bigg Boss on ETV Kannada.

Paying tribute to Vastarey, Siddaramaiah, the 22nd Chief Minister of Karnataka, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), that he was "saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in Kannada language very elegantly in the programs of major Kannada channels including government functions, has left us very soon." He added, "I pray that the departed soul of Aparna rest in peace and her family members find strength to bear their grief."