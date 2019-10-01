‘Belly’ Actor Louie Rankin’s Fans Mourn His Tragic Death

Fans of famed Grammy Award-winner Louie Rankin are in mourning after the star, known also for his role as Ox in the 1998 crime drama Belly, died following a car crash in Canada on Monday. After TMZ broke the news that Rankin died in a crash after announcing plans to film a movie in Toronto, the news was confirmed by the Jamaican actor’s executive assistant Jewlz Sykes, with whom he shares children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewlz Chaotic (@jewlzchaotic) on Sep 30, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

Sharing a gallery of photos of Rankin, herself and children, she added a heartbroken caption, writing, “There are no words!!!!!! Sleep with the angels my King!”

Fans and friends of Rankin took to Twitter to mourn the loss of a legend and share some of their favorite moments from his career as they processed his untimely death:

Much of the love coming Rankin’s way references his best known role, that as Jamaican drug lord Lennox aka Ox in Belly, a 1998 film chronicling the journey of friends Tommy Brown (Earl “DMX” Simmons) and Sincere (Nasir “Nas” Jones) as they reconsider their dangerous lives as drug dealers in New York City. He also appeared in the 2002 movie Shotta as the memorable role Teddy Bruckshut and 2014’s We Run the Streets as Choppa.

Rankin was also well-known in the dancehall scene following the film’s release, reuniting with Belly co-star Nas for the 2016 DJ Khaled’s track “Nas Album Done.”

