Bella Thorne Sparks Engagement Rumors After Revealing Ring From Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Is Bella Thorne engaged to Benjamin Mascolo? The 22-year-old actress has fans wondering as much after posting a video of a ring on her hand and tagging her Italian pop star boyfriend. Mascolo also remained quiet on the meaning behind the ring, simply resharing the video to his own Instagram Story.

The heart-shaped ring was likely a gift for Thorne’s 22nd birthday, which she celebrated last week on Oct. 8. Also disproving the theory that she and Mascolo are engaged is that she wore the ring on the ring finger of her right hand, rather than left, which is the traditional way to wear an engagement ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thorne and Mascolo, 26, went public with their relationship in June, and have been sharing hot and heavy updates on social media ever since. The former Disney Channel star revealed last week that she is also dating a new woman, as she took to Instagram to share a few photos of the two of them snuggling topless in bed. It’s unclear if the three are involved in a “throuple” relationship, although Mascolo, of Italian music group Benji & Fede, did leave his stamp of approval on the post. “You girls are cute,” he wrote at the time.

In the photos, Thorne smiles as she lies on top of the unidentified woman, whose face is covered and who is wearing only black skinny jeans and yellow Converse sneakers.

Thorne has been linked to Mascolo since earlier this year following her breakup with rapper Mod Sun, who Thorne dated for two years until she revealed the breakup in April. “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end,” she wrote on social media at the time about Mod Sun. She also dated YouTube star Tana Mongeau at the same time she dated Mod Sun.

Thorne has been outspoken in not wanting to label her romances or sexuality for the convenience of others. She told Gay Times earlier this year that “I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana. Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

“It’s not a gay or straight box. It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad,” she continued. “People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

Photo credit: picture alliance / Contributor / Getty