Bella Thorne Shows off Unshaved Armpits While out in New York City

Bella Thorne showed off her unshaved armpits while out in New York City last week.

Paparazzi photos, published at Hollywood Life, show the 20-year-old former Disney Channel star wearing a lacy red top with red pants on May 20. When she lifted her right arm to keep her hair together, she showed off her unshaven armpit.

I MEAN WHAT’S WRONG IN UNSHAVEN ARMPIT AND CLEAVAGE SHOWING?? LIKE PEOPLE THAT’S WHAT A HUMAN BODY REALLY LOOKS LIKE SO DON’T BE DISGUSTED OR ANNOYED. P. S: @bellathorne I AM SO HAPPY TO BE A FAN OF URS!! U ROCK GIRL! 💞 pic.twitter.com/ER4IXCMCiG — aleiya | rep tour mnl 🌺 (@deepblueswiftie) May 26, 2018

Thorne was also seen carrying a yellow MSGM crossbody purse and wearing sky-ligh white stilettos with red laces.

Days before her New York outing, Thorne took to Twitter to slam critics who thought she developed a drug habit after she posted a makeup-free bikini photo on Instagram.

You guys got me fucked what what cuz I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m im crack? pic.twitter.com/CYxGDO34jy — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 17, 2018

“You guys got me f—ed,” Thorne tweeted on May 16. “What, what cuz I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m [on] crack?”

You can’t just for one second think hmm this is a real person I’m talking to.. a real fucking human being just like yourself — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 17, 2018

“What the f— is wrong with you guys,” she added in another tweet, notes PEOPLE. “I don’t like 2018. You guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It’s disgusting.”

Thorne later asked fans to think about what they write before criticising her.

“You can’t just for one second think, ‘Hmm this is a real person I’m talking to… a real f—ing human being just like yourself?’” she wrote.

The Midnight Sun actress, who recently revealed she was sexually abused as a child, recently told Entertainment Tonight that fans’ misconceptions about her hit closer to heart than it might for other celebrities.

“If someone says, like, ‘Why do you dress that way? Is it because something that happened when you were younger?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe it actually is. Hmm, that’s a good point.’ You know, it’s like kind of those small moments where you’re like ‘Oof, I wish that didn’t dig as deep as it did,’” Thorne said in March.

Thorne is not the only celebrity to recently show off her armpit hair. On New Year’s Day, Madonna tweeted a photo with her daughter, Lourdes Leon, who proudly displayed her underarm hair.

Thorne also shared a topless photo on Snapchat this week, adding no context ot it. The photo came a day after she released a music video for her single “B— I’m Bella Thorne,” in which she appears to mock herself.

“Let me show my nipples, what I need a shirt for?” she sings in the video. “B—, you need to learn more / I’m only 20, and I’m clean / By the time I’m 23, I’ll probably be the king / Every guy that I meet tryna give me a ring.”

Thorne shot to fame on Disney’s Shake It Up and also starred in The DUFF, Blended and The Babysitter. She now stars in Freeform’s Famous In Love and was recently seen opposite Patrick Schwarzenegger in Midnight Sun. She also released two EPs.

Last month, she also starred in a 17-minute documentary short for Vogue, in which she pulled the curtain on her personal life.