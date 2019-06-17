Bella Thorne Posts Revealing ‘Daddy Issues’ Father’s Day Selfie After NSFW Photo Release

Bella Thorne hasn’t let a recent hacking scandal dampen her sense of humor. The actress posted an Instagram tribute to people with “daddy issues” on Father’s Day.

In the picture, Thorne could be seen sitting on a bathroom sink in her underwear, with her Chanel top pulled up to expose her midriff. The 21-year-old jokingly wished everyone struggling with “serious daddy issues” a happy Father’s Day.

Early Sunday Thorne, who had been in New York to promote her book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” was spotted arriving at Los Angeles International Airport, according to Daily Mail. She was photographed wearing a sweat suit with a pink Chanel bag.

The sighting came just one day after Thorne revealed that her Twitter had been hacked, with the hacker posting explicit messages on the account. She took back the “power” by sharing the messages she received from her blackmailer, as well as the NSFW images they were threatening to leak.

Thorne revealed on Twitter that the individual spent “the last 24 hours” threatening her with her own nudes. She said she was feeling “gross” and “watched.” She went on to say the photos and videos in question were intended for “one special person to see,” and no one else.

According to Thorne’s note on Twitter, the hacker sent her “multiple nude photos of other celebs.” She said she worried they would not “stop” with her, and would target other stars. She said she decided to post the photos herself so the hacker would not “GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” Thorne wrote. “Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words here’s my boobies. So here f— u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press.”

She continued, “Oh yea, the fbi will be at your house shortly, so watch. Your. Mother. F—ing. Back.”

In addition to the photos, Thorne tweeted out a text exchange between herself and the person. She told the hacker they didn’t have anything “over” her. She admitted in the text exchange that it was violating to have “someone I don’t know looking at my personal s—.” The person responded, sending more of Thorne’s explicit photos to her. The hacker claimed they “got all the videos,” meaning personal videos from her phone or computer.

Thorne did not consent to the person accessing her photos or videos, nor did she share them with the person. She joked that she was “gonna write about this in my next book.”